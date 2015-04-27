Changes for editors at Coin World

Coin World editor-in-chief Steve Roach is stepping into an editor-at-large position, with senior editor William T. Gibbs appointed to the new position of managing editor. Both changes are effective May 1.

Jeff Greisch, president of Amos Media, said April 22 to the Amos staff: “Several weeks ago, Steve Roach came to me and stated that he wished to step down as editor-in-chief of Coin World and move into an editor-at-large position, effective May 1. I have accepted his decision with regrets, but am happy that Steve will continue in a very important role with Coin World.

“As editor-at-large, Steve will continue to provide much of the editorial content that he has written during his career at Coin World as associate editor and editor-in-chief. In addition, he will continue to be a public presence representing Coin World at trade shows and conferences.

“As managing editor, Bill will be responsible for the day to day editorial management/operations of Coin World,” Greisch continued. “All the Coin World editorial staff members will report directly to him. He will continue to coordinate both print and online editorial content production.”

Greisch added: “I would like to thank Steve for his many contributions as editor-in-chief, in particular his guidance and efforts in moving Coin World into the digital age. As with all of Coin World’s editors, he has placed his stamp on the product in response to the needs of the marketplace and its constituents.”

Gibbs, 61, joined the editorial staff of Coin World in October 1976 soon after graduating from Bowling Green State University with a degree in magazine journalism.

He began collecting coins at the age of 10 after receiving a leather packet of odd U.S. and foreign coins from his father. He began subscribing to Coin World in his teens and while still in high school, already interested in a journalism career, identified a writing position at Coin World as his “dream job.”

During his more than 38 years of service to the publication, Gibbs has served as the assistant editor for Collectors’ Clearinghouse, as a staff writer, as news editor and most recently as senior editor for news.

Among the many things he collects are store cards, medals and badges depicting Adm. George Dewey of Spanish-American War fame.

Roach, 35, was named editor-in-chief effective May 1, 2012. He replaced Beth Deisher, who retired April 30, 2012.

Roach began regularly writing for Coin World as a monthly columnist in 2006 and joined the staff full time in 2009 as associate editor.

He earned a law degree from The Ohio State University and, while attending law school, worked as a coin grader for ANACS when it was located in Columbus, Ohio. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan.

Early in his career Roach served as a coin grader and later as director of the trusts and estates department at Heritage Auctions in Dallas. He is a certified member of the International Society of Appraisers and serves on the group’s board of directors.

