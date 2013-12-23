The Joys of Collecting: Values change over the years

In 1961, generic Mint State gold $20 double eagles cost $50. A Mint State 1903-O Morgan dollar, like the one shown, would cost $1,500, if you could locate an example to purchase.

Welcome to 2014! I hope it will be a great year for you, yours, and numismatics. And thank you for being a reader of my column — a Coin World feature since 1961.

In 1961, electronic bid and ask prices were unavailable, the hobby had no agreed-upon grading system, certified grading services hadn’t been invented yet, the Professional Numismatists Guild was, in effect, a private club open only by invitation, and the American Numismatic Association “headquarters” was the desk of Lewis Reagan in Wichita, Kan.

You could buy an Uncirculated gold $20 double eagle for $50 or less, but if you wanted an Uncirculated 1903-O Morgan dollar you were completely out of luck. At $1,500, no Morgan dollar listed higher in A Guide Book of United States Coins. Even if you wanted to spend $5,000, no chance. Most dealers, including me, had never seen one! An 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar would have been easier to find.

As a recent (1960) graduate with a degree in finance from the Pennsylvania State University I had never used a computer — although there was one on campus, filling two large rooms and with its own air conditioning system, that punched out paper cards for registering in classes. I recently bought my first car, a 1961 Cadillac convertible, for $6,000. Flying from New York to California nonstop usually involved a DC-7 or Lockheed Constellation, flying low enough that the pilot had to swerve around to dodge thunderheads. A fine dinner in a boutique New York City restaurant, not including drinks, cost about $10. A room in a fine hotel at Hyde Park Corner in London might cost about $30.

Empire Coin Co., owned by Jim Ruddy and me, was the largest advertiser in Coin World. We had sales of more than $1 million in 1961 — unprecedented.

In 2014 things are a bit different. $6,000 might buy you a snowmobile, but not a new Cadillac. The ANA has a great headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo. Double eagles cost $1,500 or more. Many single coins have sold for more than a million dollars. The Internet offers zillions of coins for sale. Most of us have computers. Mint State 1903-O dollars are common. Grading is so precise that experts can determine what Mint State 67? is.

What do you think of all of that?

