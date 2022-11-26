CFA splits with CCAC on Ghost Army medal design

These proposed designs are recommended for the Ghost Army congressional gold medal by the Commission of Fine Arts.

Choices from designs proposed for a congressional gold medal recognizing the World War II exploits of the Ghost Army that contributed to an Allied victory in Europe were recommended to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Nov. 17 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

Seven proposed obverse designs and nine proposed reverse designs were considered.

While the CFA recommended the same reverse design as that selected Nov. 15 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and favored by the project liaisons, the CFA opted to recommend a different obverse design.

The CFA-recommended obverse illustrates Ghost Army soldiers setting up inflatable tanks as German planes fly overhead. Inscribed arcing above, widely spaced, are FRANCE NORMANDY BELGIUM GERMANY LUXEMBOURG, and below, SAVING LIVES THROUGH DECEPTION.

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The CFA-recommended reverse design depicts the emblems of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company. Narrative inscription fills the field, presenting the information like a telegraph transmission, the treatment of the text reinforcing the secretive nature of the Ghost Army’s mission.

The 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company, known collectively as the Ghost Army, were U.S. Army tactical deception units that deceived the German army on the battlefields of Europe during World War II.

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