The gold medal congressionally authorized for Stephen Michael Gleason recognizes the former NFL player for his efforts toward finding a cure for ALS,

The CFA's recommended designs for the Anwar Sadat congressional gold medal mirror those of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Proposed designs for congressional gold medals authorized for former NFL great Stephen Michael Gleason and former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat were recommended June 20 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

Gleason’s medal, authorized under Public Law 115-415, is in recognition of his ongoing efforts toward finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS, a terminal muscular disease with which Gleason was diagnosed in 2011.

Sadat’s medal, authorized by Congress under provisions of Public Law 115-310, is in recognition of Sadat’s efforts toward reaching peace in the Middle East. Sadat served as the third president of Egypt from Oct. 15, 1970 until Oct. 6, 1981, when he was assassinated by fundamentalist army officers.

The 1978 Nobel Prize for Peace was jointly awarded to Sadat and Israel’s Prime Minister Menachim Begin.

Family support

The CFA recommends the congressional gold medal designs favored by Gleason and the Sadat family for the respective medals. The CFA recommendations matched those selected June 18 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

For the obverse of the Gleason medal, the CFA favors a design depicting Gleason with his clenched left fist raised in triumph, STEVE GLEASON inscribed along the top left border and ACT OF CONGRESS 2018 along the bottom right border. The proposed reverse recommendation is emblematic of Gleason’s childhood in the Pacific Northwest, inspiring a lifetime of travel and exploration.

The CFA recommends shifting the entire landscape downward, providing more texture to the river water, eliminating ACT OF CONGRESS 2018 on the reverse and replacing it with the KEEP EXPLORING inscription.

It also recommends using the same font style for the inscriptions on the obverse and reverse.

The recommended Sadat obverse design features a large portrait of Anwar Sadat. The composition is designed for the portrait to be sculpted in the manner of ancient Egyptian relief, according to the U.S. Mint’s narrative description, with the figure inset into the surface of the medal and its features sculpted flush with the medal’s surface. The inscription ANWAR EL SADAT is incused along the right border.

The proposed reverse design depicts the Unknown Soldier Memorial and Sadat’s Tomb with the inscriptions HE LIVED FOR PEACE AND DIED FOR PRINCIPLES, ANWAR EL SADAT 1918-1981, and ACT OF CONGRESS 2018.

