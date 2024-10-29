CFA sees potential designs for 2026 quarter dollars

The CFA recommends these designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, Civil Rights quarter dollar.

The CFA recommends these designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, Suffrage quarter dollar.

The CFA recommends these designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, Abolitionism quarter dollar.

These designs are recommended by the CFA for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, U.S. Constitution quarter dollar.

These proposed designs are recommended by the CFA for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, Declaration of Independence quarter dollar.

The Commission of Fine Arts recommended designs Oct. 17 from among those proposed for the five Semiquincentennial quarter dollars to be issued as part of the nation’s 2026 celebration of its 250th anniversary.

The quarter dollars, in order of their release, are to be illustrative of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, Abolitionism, Suffrage and Civil Rights.

Declaration quarter

The CFA considered nine obverse and 17 reverse designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, Declaration of Independence. quarter dollar.

The CFA recommends an obverse that “depicts Liberty cradling a ‘spark of enlightenment,’ representing the ideals and principles embedded in the Declaration of Independence. In her hair Liberty wears leaves of oak, our country’s national tree.”

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The CFA-recommended reverse depicts the Liberty Bell ringing in Independence Hall.

The Mint narration says that it’s unclear whether the bell rang out in July of 1776, but that it did often ring to draw people near and share an announcement.

The bell’s crack is visible, the fragility of the bell echoing the fragility of a young nation at its founding.

Constitution quarter

Five proposed obverse designs and 13 proposed reverse designs were considered for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, U.S. Constitution quarter dollar.

The CFA recommends an obverse that “depicts Liberty striding confidently toward the future holding her torch, a symbol of enlightenment. In her other hand she holds the U.S. Constitution. She is crowned with oak leaves for strength and wears the emblem of a shield for protection.”

The CFA-recommended reverse features Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the U.S. Constitution was created and signed in 1787. The additional inscription is WE THE PEOPLE.

Abolitionism quarter

The CFA considered eight proposed obverse and 11 proposed reverse designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, Abolitionism quarter dollar.

The CFA-recommended obverse “depicts a resolute Frederick Douglass in profile. His countenance, etched with the profound depth of his lived experiences, and his unyielding gaze, reflect the strength of his convictions and his relentless pursuit of justice. Reflective of his life’s work and of abolitionism, Douglass strived to hold the country accountable to its founding principles and tirelessly worked to extend their promise to all.”

The CFA-recommended reverse demonstrates how civic action shattered the institution of slavery in the United States. The dynamic postures of the hands breaking the chains vividly portray the struggle for abolition.

The sunburst emerges from behind the broken links, symbolizing the dawn of this new era of emancipation.

Suffrage quarter

Four proposed obverse and six proposed reverse designs received consideration by the CFA for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, Suffrage quarter dollar.

The CFA-recommended obverse depicts an American suffragist, striding forward propelled by her steadfast convictions. She hoists her VOTES FOR WOMEN banner as a beacon of the change she demands.

The CFA-recommended reverse “illustrates that the work and effects of suffrage are generational. A child’s hand reaches upward, poised to join the arms already shouldering the weight of a ‘foundation’ of stone inscribed with LIBERTY, EQUALITY, JUSTICE FOR WOMEN, and SUFFRAGE."

Civil Rights quarter

Six proposed obverse designs and eight proposed reverse designs were scrutinized by the CFA for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, Civil Rights quarter dollar.

The CFA-recommended obverse feature a 6-year-old Ruby Bridges in profile, her schoolbooks clutched to her chest. Her steadfast but gentle gaze highlights both her resolve to receive an education and her youthful innocence, placing a young girl at the forefront of historic change.

The design illustrates how America’s foundational ideals of liberty and equality are reaffirmed throughout its history by courageous acts that galvanize the nation to fulfill its bold promises.

The CFA-recommended reverse, according to the U.S. Mint narrative, depicts “Americans, locked arm-in-arm as they march, evoking one of the most iconic moments of the Civil Rights Movement, the Selma to Montgomery marches.

“They span age and gender, moving forward with steely determination, echoed in the inscription WE SHALL OVERCOME." The design is “a striking tribute to the collective courage, unity, and strength demonstrated by those who fought for a more equitable future. They powerfully illustrate how Americans, when united in purpose and action, are the driving force behind transformative change that defines the nation’s character and reshapes its future.”

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