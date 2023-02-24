CFA reviews new designs for 2024 American Innovation dollar

From a second set of proposed designs for the 2024 American Innovation, Missouri dollar reverse, the Commission of Fine Arts recommends the above design.

A proposed design for the reverse of the 2024 American Innovation dollar for Missouri, recognizing the achievements of scientist and inventor George Washington Carver, was recommended Feb. 16 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

The CFA considered 12 different new designs in February, after it had reviewed on June 15, 2022, original proposed designs reflecting achievement and innovation in Missouri and Maine, rejected them all, and asked U.S. Mint officials to submit a new slate of proposed dollar designs. The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee also asked for new designs for Missouri and Maine after its initial 2022 review.

At its June 15, 2022, meeting, the CFA recommended proposed reverse designs for American Innovation dollars for 2024 that recognize the states of Alabama and Illinois, but had nixed any proposed sketches for Missouri or Maine, as did the CCAC the day before.

The design recommended by the CFA Feb. 16, from the second set of 12 proposed Missouri designs submitted, features a portrait of George Washington Carver intently examining a sample of his work in his laboratory. The incused inscription is GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER.

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Retry

The CFA recommends revisions to the MISSOURI inscription.

The CCAC is to consider the Missouri dollar designs in conjunction with its two-day meeting Feb. 28 and March 1.

U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed when a second series of proposed designs for the 2024 dollar for Maine will be presented for review by the CFA and CCAC.