CFA reviews Ferencz gold medal design proposal

The Commission of Fine Arts Oct. 19 supported proposed designs favored by the liaison for the Benjamin Berell Ferencz congressional gold medal, but first suggests some design modifications.

The Commission of Fine Arts Oct. 19 supported proposed designs favored by the liaison for the Benjamin Berell Ferencz congressional gold medal, but first suggested some design modifications.

Ferencz, who died April 7, 2023, at the age of 103, was a lead prosecutor at age 27 during the Nuremberg war criminal trials in Germany after World War II.

The favored obverse design is one of three versions depicting Ferencz standing at the prosecutor’s podium in 1947 addressing the tribunal.

The proposed reverse design favored by the liaison with the Ferencz family illustrates an open laurel wreath with five, five-pointed stars at the top border, with the inscription in three lines of LAW./NOT/WAR. inside the wreath. Also inside the base of the wreath are the scales of justice.

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The finish behind the motifs is intended to be textured.

The battle stars represent Ferencz’s military service during WWII.

The CFA recommended removal of the periods after LAW and WAR. It was also suggested to revise the olive branches to be more artful and graceful, referring to another similar design that drops the textured finish and makes the scales of justice the central motif.

The medal’s authorization was included in the Omnibus bill, Public Law 117-328, signed Dec. 29, 2022, by President Biden. Following the awarding of the medal by the congressional leadership, the gold medal is to be physically presented to Ferencz’s son, Donald.

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