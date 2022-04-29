CFA reviews designs for 2023 quarters, Native American dollar

Jovita Idár is the focus of this CFA-recommended design for a 2023 quarter dollar.

Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt is featured on this coin design favored by the Roosevelt family.

American aviator Bessie Coleman is depicted on this proposed reverse for a 2023 quarter dollar.

Maria Tallchief is the theme for the reverse of the 2023 Native American dollar, with this design recommended by the CFA. Also illustrated is the common obverse for the Native American dollar series.

Osage prima ballerina Maria Tallchief is depicted on this CFA-recommended design for a 2023 American Women quarter dollar. Also shown is the common obverse for the series.

The Commission of Fine Arts recommended proposed reverse designs April 21 for the 2023 Native American dollar and five 2023 American Women quarter dollars.

The proposed reverses for the Native American dollar and for one of the quarter dollars recognizes Native American prima ballerina Maria Tallchief.

The remaining 2023 American Women quarter dollar reverse designs reviewed for recommendations by the CFA recognize American aviator Bessie Coleman, Mexican-American journalist Jovita Idár, former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and native Hawaiian composer Edith Kanaka`ole.

The Coleman design recommendation is the proposed design favored by the Coleman family and portrays Coleman standing in front of a cloud covered sky with her Curtiss JN “Jenny” airplane in the air.

The recommended Idár design, which was also CCAC-recommended, features Idár with her hands clasped. Within the outline of her body is text that represents the newspapers she wrote for, great accomplishments in her life, and the required coin inscriptions.

The Roosevelt design recommended — favored by the Roosevelt family and also CCAC-recommended — portrays Roosevelt and the scales of justice against a backdrop representing the globe and symbolizing her work on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Kanaka`ole proposed reverse design recommended by the CFA (and preferred by the family) portrays Kanaka`ole with her hair and lei po`o morphing into a Hawaiian landscape, illustrating the integration of Kanaka`ole’s work with the preservation of the land and culture. The additional inscription E HLO MAI KA `IKE, translates as “granting the wisdom.”

Reverse designs approved by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for the quarter dollars will be paired with the series’ common obverse depicting a portrait of George Washington facing right originally rendered in 1931 by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser

The CFA-recommended Native American dollar reverse design, which was also recommended April 19 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, illustrates five figures representative of Native American ballerinas, with Maria Tallchief in the foreground. All of the ballerinas are depicted en pointe.