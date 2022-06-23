CFA reviews design proposals for 2024 dollar in two series

A steel plow is the focus of this proposed design the CFA recommends for the reverse of the 2024 American Innovation dollar coin for Illinois (left) while a design depicting a Saturn V rocket was the recommendation for Alabama.

The CFA-recommended reverse design for the 2024 Native American dollar coin recognizes the centennial anniversary of the 1924 Indian Citizen Act granting Native American Indians dual citizenship.

Members of the Commission of Fine Arts considered and recommended June 15 to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen proposed reverse designs for the 2024 Native American dollar and two of the four 2024 American Innovation dollars.

Designs for the two American Innovation dollars represent the states of Alabama and Illinois. Proposed designs for the 2024 American Innovation dollars celebrating Maine and Missouri are to be considered by the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee at future meetings.

Native American

The reverse of the 2024 Native American dollar will recognize the centennial anniversary of President Calvin Coolidge’s signing on June 2, 1924, of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 granting U.S. citizenship to “all non-citizen [Native American] Indians born within the territorial limits of the United States.”

Ten proposed designs were considered for the 2024 Native American dollar reverse.

The proposed design the CFA recommends for the coin utilizes two eagle feathers and an American flag to represent the dual citizenship of Native Americans. The feathers appear over the American flag, with UNITED STATES OF AMERICA along the top border and the denomination $1 at the 6 o’clock position. In the field below STATES appearing in four lines is INDIAN / CITIZENSHIP / ACT / 1924.

It is the same reverse design the CCAC recommended in its June 14 meeting.

Whatever proposed Native American dollar reverse design is granted final approval will be paired with the established common obverse, depicting Shoshone Indian guide Sacagawea who provided guidance for the Lewis and Clark Expedition. She carries her infant son, Jean Baptiste, in a papoose on her back.

Sculptor Glenna Goodacre’s Sacagawea design first appeared on the Sacagawea dollar introduced in 2000 and used through 2008, and was maintained as the obverse for the currently ongoing Native American dollar series introduced in 2009.

American Innovation

The proposed design the CFA recommends for the 2024 American Innovation dollar for Illinois, selected from among 15 designs proposed, illustrates a large steel plow blade affixed to a right-handed beam and braces. Behind the plow is a stand of big bluestem prairie grass and a field of soil below. The inscription STEEL PLOW completes the design.

Illinois blacksmith John Lane is credited as one of the first manufacturers of the steel plow.

The steel plow was first made commercially successful in 1837 by John Deere in Grand Detour, Illinois.

The proposed design the CFA recommends for the 2024 American Innovation dollar for Alabama, from 11 proposed designs, features the tail end of a Saturn V rocket as it launches, with gas and flames streaming out from the rocket’s distinctive F-1 engines. The inscription SATURN V appears in the smoke clouds from the rocket’s engines, in a NASA logotype-inspired font.

The CCAC recommended a different design for the coin.

The Saturn V rocket was designed and built at the George C. Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The American Innovation dollar coin series employs a common obverse depicting the Statue of Liberty.

