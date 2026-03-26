CFA reviews, recommends gold $2.50 coin designs

Only one set of proposed designs was considered by the Commission of Fine Arts for a gold $2.50 coin for 2026.

Proposed designs for a .9999 fine gold $2.50 coin with the obverse depicting a likeness of President Donald Trump in violation of current monetary law against U.S. currency featuring a living person were reviewed for recommendation March 19 by the Trump-chosen Commission of Fine Arts panel. The Trump obverse and eagle reverse were the only designs presented to the Commission for consideration.

Legislation seeking the production and release of $2.50-denominated coins, H.R. 5616, passed the House Feb. 12 and is awaiting action by the Senate. That bill seeks (https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/5616/text?s=1&r=1&hl=%242.50+coin) $2.50 coins in gold, silver and copper-nickel clad with a mandated obverse featuring an allegorical reflection of Liberty, not a visage of President Trump.