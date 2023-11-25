CFA panel reviews designs for Army Rangers medal

At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Commission of Fine Arts recommended the above designs for the Army Rangers Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal.

Proposed designs for the Army Rangers Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal were recommended Nov. 16 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

The medal was authorized under provisions of Public Law 117-132.

The recommended designs were selected from among four obverse and eight reverse designs proposed through the U.S. Mint. The recommendations will be sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for final consideration along with any recommendations made by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee on Nov. 28.

The recommended obverse, according to the U.S. Mint’s design narrative, “features a group of Rangers bravely charging a beach and leading the way as they disembark an LCA [amphibious landing craft]. The locations where Rangers led operations in North Africa, Europe, and the Pacific, and earned eight Presidential Unit Citations, ‘SALERNO, POINTE DU HOC, CABANATUAN, SAAR RIVER, OMAHA BEACH, and EL GUETTAR’ ” surround the border as additional inscriptions.

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The recommended reverse a Presidential Unit Citation with two oak leaf clusters, the Ranger scroll, the 29th Rangers’ scroll, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. Featured along the border are the seven Ranger combat landings separated by elongated diamonds, which surround the outer border. The design also features the iconic Fairbairn-Skyes commando knife.

The CFA notes that since SALERNO is inscribed on both the preferred obverse and reverse that it be removed from one side or replaced with another legend. The panel also suggested verifying their exclamation point at the end of RANGERS LEAD THE WAY!

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