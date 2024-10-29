CFA looks at dime, half dollar designs for 2026

The CFA recommends the same design proposals supported by the CCAC for the 2026 Semiquincentennial half dollar.

These proposed designs are recommended by the CFA for the 2026 Semiquincentennial dime.

Proposed designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial dime and half dollar were recommended Oct. 17 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

2026 dime

The 2026 dime’s theme is “Liberty over Tyranny” and explores the American revolutionary era that set the stage for the next 250 years of the nation’s history.

In combination with the half dollar, the dime will bookend the five Semiquincentennial quarter dollars by making further connections to the aspirations and ideals expressed in America’s founding.

Obverse designs viewed for the dime depicted liberty personified, echoing early American coinage where Liberty replaced a monarch on currency — a symbolic choice to reflect the new nation. To amplify the coin’s theme, the inscription LIBERTY features prominently on the obverse. Additional inscriptions include IN GOD WE TRUST and the date range shared by all Semiquincentennial circulating coins, 1776 ~ 2026.

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Reverse designs were all emblematic of the spirit that embodied America’s bold quest for liberty. Required inscriptions included UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, and ONE DIME.

The CFA considered 13 proposed obverse designs and eight proposed reverse designs.

The obverse the CFA recommended for the 2026 dime depicts Liberty in a style inspired by early American coinage. She is illustrated with laurel in her hair, reflecting victory over tyranny.

The CFA recommendation for the 2026 dime’s reverse portrays an eagle in flight carrying arrows in its talons, representing the American Revolution and the colonists’ fight for independence.

2026 half dollar

The CFA considered seven proposed obverse and 10 proposed reverse designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial half dollar.

“The half dollar explores what is required of us to keep our Republic for the next 250 years and emphasizes the critical role of the citizen in a participatory and knowledge-based democracy,” according to the Mint’s narrative. “In drafting their designs, artists were encouraged to consider a bold, modern style to underscore the theme of ‘looking to the future’ and to potentially contrast and complement the more traditional imagery anticipated on the 2026 dime.”

The half dollar obverse and reverse designs the CFA recommends are the same as those recommended by the CCAC.

The recommended obverse design illustrates a close-up view of the Statue of Liberty, her steadfast gaze looking outward as if toward the future.

The recommended reverse design features Liberty passing her torch, its flame trailing with the momentum of purpose, to a new generation.

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