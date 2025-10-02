CFA looks at design for Forgotten Heroes medal

The proposed designs for the Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust congressional gold medal were recommended Sept. 18 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

The CFA considered 10 pairs of proposed obverse and reverse designs for the Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust congressional gold medal. The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee recommended the same medal designs on Sept. 16.

The medal was authorized under provisions of Public Law 118-149, signed Dec. 12, 2024, by President Joe Biden.

The medal posthumously recognizes the heroism of 60 diplomats who risked their own lives to protect those of Jews relentlessly pursued by the Nazis during World War II by hiding them or providing safe passage out of German-occupied territory.

The recommended obverse illustrates the hands of one of the Heroes placing a stamp on a passport. The stamp is of an acorn, symbolizing strength and hope for future life. Such travel documents were a means of survival for victims of the Holocaust, a literal GIFT OF LIFE. The inscription in Hebrew is the word “Zachor,” which means “Remember.” The inscriptions FORGOTTEN HEROES OF THE HOLOCAUST and ACT OF CONGRESS 2024 also appear.

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The CFA suggested an alternative font for the inscription ACT OF CONGRESS 2024.

The CFA-favored reverse design for the gold medal depicts a strong oak tree growing out of the open passport from the obverse.

The Hebrew word for life appears on the tree, making it both a family tree and a Tree of Life.

The Heroes being honored by this medal not only saved the victims of the Holocaust, but also the lives of the generations that grew from them. The design includes the well-known translation from the Talmud: WHOSOEVER SAVES ONE SOUL, SAVES AN ENTIRE WORLD.

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