CFA considers designs for future comic art products

The Commission of Fine Arts favors the above proposed designs for the 2026 gold coin and silver medals to depict the Green Lantern.

Batman’s sidekick, Robin, appears on the designs favored for 2026 for the Mint’s Comic Art Coin and Medals Program.

While the CFA recommended the proposed obverse design for the 2026 Supergirl gold coin and silver medals, the panel passed on any of the proposed reverse designs. A proposed reverse is favored by Warner Brothers Discovery Inc.

Proposed obverse and reverse designs for the three 2026 Comic Art $50 gold coins and silver medals were considered and recommended Sept. 18 by the Commission of Fine Arts to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for final approval.

The panel also recommended proposed designs for the Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust congressional gold medal.

The year 2026 reflects the second year of a three-year collaborative effort from 2025 through 2027 between the United States Mint and DC Comics, a subsidiary of Warner Brothers Discovery Inc..

Each of the three years will feature three DC Comics superheroes on a limited-edition Matte Finish half-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin, Matte Finish 1-ounce and 2.5 ounce .999 fine silver medals and eventually copper nickel clad half dollars.

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The 1-ounce and 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medals are struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a Matte Finish and plain edge, but without the production facility’s P Mint mark. The Proof 2025-W $50 gold coin is struck at the West Point Mint with a W Mint mark and reeded edge.

Announced mintages are 10,000 for each of the Proof $50 gold coins, 25,000 for the 2.5-ounce Matte Finish silver medals and unlimited for the 1-ounce Matte Finish silver medals, with no mintage ceiling yet announced for the clad medals.

The 2025-dated issues recognize Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. The 2026 designs will represent Supergirl, Green Lantern and Batman’s sidekick, Robin. Themes for 2027were previously announced by U.S. Mint officials as The Flash, Batgirl and Aquaman.

Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint Joseph F. Menna is creating the obverse designs and sculpting them for the programs, with select reverse designs rendered and sculpted by medallic artists on the Mint’s engraving staff.

2026 CFA picks

The CFA recommended proposed designs for the Supergirl, Robin and Green Lantern gold coins and silver medals. The same designs that appear on the gold coins will be replicated on the silver medals and subsequent copper-nickel clad medals, but without coin inscriptions.

For the Supergirl issues, the proposed obverse recommended by the CFA illustrates Supergirl lifting a block of concrete, accompanied by her dog, Krypto. She performs an incredible feat of strength while retaining a quiet sense of grace.

The panel nixed recommending any of the proposed reverse designs submitted as the panel didn’t feel any of the reverse submissions made sense with the obverses. A proposed reverse favored by Warner Brothers Discovery Inc. depicts Supergirl and Krypto surrounded by a starburst effect. The additional inscription featured on the medal version, BRAVERY LIFTS HER, GRACE GUIDES HER,” includes the thematic values of bravery and grace

For the Robin issues, the proposed obverse designs favored by the CFA depict Robin, Batman’s loyal and fearless protégé, coming into his own, taking a step out from the shadow of the Batman. The proposed reverse favored by the CFA illustrates a commanding Dick Grayson center stage as he soars through the air on aerial straps high above a crowd while his mother looks up proudly from below. Full of potential, he is heroic, fearless, and loyal.

For the Green Lantern issues, the CFA-recommended obverse features Green Lantern poised to confront any cosmic threat. The energy field surrounding him is an extension of his ring’s immense power that also acts as a protective shield in the vacuum of space.

The recommended reverse depicts a fist and power ring emerging through the iconic Green Lantern symbol. The construct in the background represents John Stewart’s engineering expertise.

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