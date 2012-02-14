CFA, CCAC to get second look at 25-cent designs

A second round of proposed designs for the 2013 Perry’s Victory and International Peace Monument quarter dollar representing Ohio and 2013 Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Maryland were to be reviewed Feb. 16 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

The panel was also to review designs for two congressional gold medals.

The same agenda is also slated for the Feb. 28 meeting of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The CCAC and CFA both rejected in November the first round of submissions for the 2013 quarter dollars in the America the Beautiful series representing Ohio and Maryland.

Both panels refused to recommend any of the three design submissions for Ohio, which featured a statue of Oliver Hazard Perry and the peace memorial marking the Battle of Lake Erie in the War of 1812. The panels also declined to recommend any of the four designs submitted for the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine quarter dollar.

Deputy Mint Director Richard A. Peterson had the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff render new proposed designs for both 2013 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

Gold medals

Both the CCAC and CFA will also review proposed designs for national gold medals recognizing Dr. Muhammed Yunus and the Montford Point Marines.

The Dr. Muhammad Yunus Congressional Gold Medal Act, Public Law 111-253, signed Oct. 15, 2010, by President Obama, calls for the issuance of a gold medal in recognition of Dr. Yunus’ contributions to the fight against global poverty.

Dr. Yunus, a Bangladeshi economist, the recognized developer of the concept of microcredit, and the founder of Grameen Bank (www.grameen-info.org/), was, along with Grameen Bank, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his efforts to promote economic and social opportunity.

The act authorizing the Yunus medal also permits the Treasury secretary to authorize the production of bronze duplicates of the gold medal for sale to the public.

Public Law 112-59, signed by President Obama on Nov. 23, 2011, authorizes a congressional gold medal to honor the Montford Point Marines, the first black Marines, who were trained at Camp Montford Point, near the New River in Jacksonville, N.C. The act provides for a single gold medal to be struck to recognize the collective achievements of the Montford Point Marines.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order No. 8802 on June 25, 1941, opened the doors to the first African-Americans to enlist in the United States Marine Corps.

African-American Marines of the 8th Ammunition Company and the 36th Depot Company landed on the island of Iwo Jima on D–Day, Feb. 19, 1945. The largest contingent of African-American Marines to serve in combat during World War II took part in the seizure of Okinawa in the Ryuku Islands with some 2,000 African-American Marines seeing action during the campaign.

Overall 19,168 African-Americans served in the Marine Corps in World War II.

The act authorizing the Montford Point Marines medal also permits the Treasury secretary to authorize the production of bronze duplicates of the gold medal for sale to the public. ¦