CFA approves medal designs for Mint director Ryder

Mint medal designs recognize on the reverse David J. Ryder’s tenure for two periods as U.S. Mint director.

Medal designs proposed for a gold medal recognizing the service of David J. Ryder as director of the United States Mint were recommended Sept. 17 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

The U.S. Mint submitted only one pair of obverse and reverse designs for consideration for the medal. The designs are those favored by Ryder.

The same designs are scheduled to be submitted to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for review during its two-day session Sept. 22 and 23.

Ryder worked closely with Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna to arrive at designs Ryder preferred, according to the Mint.

The preferred obverse features a thoughtful Ryder in profile facing left, with DAVID J. RYDER inscribed along the top border.

The preferred reverse design features a small bald eagle with a shield at the top of a wreath of oak and laurel that encircles the coin’s perimeter. A central inscription reads 34TH AND 39TH DIRECTOR OF THE UNITED STATES MINT

Once the designs receives final approval by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin or his designate, the U.S. Mint will produce 3-inch (76 millimeters) bronze duplicate medals and offer them for public sale.

Ryder served as the 34th Mint director from September 1992 to November 1993 via a recess appointment from President George H.W. Bush.

Ryder was confirmed by a voice vote on March 21, 2018, by the Senate for a full five-year-term as the 39th director of the United States Mint.

The post had remained vacant since January 2011.

