Central States to present numismatic seminar Sept. 29

The Central States Numismatic Society (www.centralstates.info) will conduct a numismatic seminar Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Gateway Center Holiday Inn in Flint, Mich.

The seminar, to be held from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will feature four speakers:

• Prue Fitts of Wolfeboro, N.H., will discuss “Women on Ancient Coins.”

• Bob Campbell of Salt Lake City will present “How to Make Good Deals When Buying Coins.”

• Peter Huntoon of Boulder, Nev., will speak about “Michigan National Bank Notes.”

• Rick Snow of Tucson, Ariz., will talk about “Flying Eagle and Indian Cents.”

The seminar costs $10 per person for CSNS members and $20 for nonmembers. The cost includes a continental breakfast and a “make your own sandwich” lunch.

Registration for the seminar should be accompanied by checks made out to “CSNS” and mailed to Ray Lockwood, CSNS Education Director, 2075 E. Bocock Road, Marion, IN 46952.

For further information about the seminar, contact Lockwood by email at sunrayofmarion@aol.com or telephone him at 765-664-6520. ¦