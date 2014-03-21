Central States organization offers special edition ‘Red Book’

A special edition of the 2015 “Red Book” celebrates the Central States Numismatic Society’s 75th anniversary.

The Central States Numismatic Society is selling a special hardcover edition of the 2015 edition of A Guide Book to United States Coins, known commonly as the "Red Book.”

The special edition celebrates the Society’s 75th anniversary, featuring the CSNS logo and 75th anniversary designation on the cover.

A total of 500 copies of the special Red Book will be available during the organization’s 75th Anniversary Convention in at the Schaumburg Convention Center in Illinois April 23 to 26.

The books cost $15 each or $20 if mailed, within the United States.

The Red Book is Whitman Publications’ flagship, annual publication. Originally authored by R.S. Yeoman, Kenneth Bressett has been longtime editor.

To order the book, contact CSNS Education Director Ray Lockwood at sunrayofmarion@aol.com or (765) 664-6520.

Public admission to the convention will be free April 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and April 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A special “early bird preview day” is open for a $75 fee on April 23 from noon to 6 p.m.

For complete details about the CSNS convention, visit www.centralstates.info.