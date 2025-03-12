Central States selects Garrett for Q. David Bowers Award

Jeff Garrett will receive the Q. David Bowers Award from the Central States Numismatic Society on April 26.

The Central States Numismatic Society will present its annual Q. David Bowers Award this year to long-time professional numismatist, award-winning author, and acclaimed hobby leader Jeff Garrett.

“Jeff Garrett certainly deserves this award for his unselfish devotion, scholarly contributions and the investments of time and resources made to the hobby by a numismatic professional,” said CSNS President Mitch Ernst.

“The professional side of the hobby is often asked to fund many of the benefits the collector side of the hobby enjoys. Sadly, those contributions many times go unrecognized by the organizations that have long benefited by the contributions made by the numismatic professionals of our hobby. Interestingly, when the concept of creating this award was originally presented to the CSNS Board of Directors, it was with a person like Jeff Garrett in mind,” explained Ernst.

Grateful for the award, Garrett stated: “The Central States Numismatic Society has been a part of my numismatic journey for almost 50 years. The organization has always been important to me, especially since I live in one of the ‘central states.’ I am very honored to be named the Q. David Bowers award recipient.”

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The CSNS Bowers Award recognizes the contributions made by numismatic professionals in the hobby. Recipients of the award are selected by members of the Central States Numismatic Society board of directors.

The 2025 award will be presented to Garrett during the annual CSNS membership meeting at 8:00 a.m., Saturday, April 26, at the CSNS convention set for April 24 through 26.

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