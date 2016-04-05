Central States ready for 77th anniversary convention

Obverse die cap PCGS MS-63 key date 1895-O Barber dime is another of the featured auction highlights.

The finest known 1792 copper disme pattern highlighted in the Heritage Auctions sale at Central States is graded PCGS Secure Specimen 64 brown.

The Obverse Die Cap 1895-O Barber dime error is deeply dished. The 1895-O is the key date for the series.

Numismatic education, coin auctions, educational exhibits, Young Numismatist activities and a full bourse complete the schedule April 27 to 30 for the 77th anniversary convention of the Central States Numismatic Society.

The convention is at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center in Schaumburg, Ill. Public bourse hours for the show are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time April 28; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 29; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29.

Heritage Auctions is the official auctioneer for the convention, with separate auction sessions scheduled for coins and related material and others for paper money. Paper money sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. April 27; 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 28; and 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 29. Auction sessions offering coin lots are scheduled for noon and 6 p.m. April 27; noon, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (Platinum Night) April 28; and noon and 6 p.m. April 29.

Among the scheduled coin lots are a 1792 copper disme pattern, Judd 10, graded Professional Coin Grading Service Secure Specimen 64 brown, and a PCGS Mint State 64 1895-O Barber dime obverse die cap error.

Numismatic exhibits in a number of competitive and noncompetitive categories will be on public display offering collectors insights into what interests their fellow hobbyists. The U.S. Mint will also have a booth on the convention bourse floor.

A six-session seminar on Chicago history will cover the city’s development, shining moments and gangster past.

April 29 programs comprise:

??11 a.m. — “Dark Horse: The Nomination of Abraham Lincoln in 1860” by Robert I. Girardi, a career Chicago detective and published author on the Civil War.

??12:15 p.m. — “World War II on the Great Lakes: Arsenal of Democracy” by Dr. Ted Karamanski, published author who sits on the editorial board of the Illinois State Historical Society.

??1:30 p.m. — “Shadow Over Chicago: Al Capone and the Windy City” by Robert I. Girardi.

??2:45 p.m. — “The Great Fair and the Birth of Modern America: The 1893 Columbian Exposition” by Dr. Ted Karamanski.

Scheduled for April 30 are:

??11 a.m. — “George Pullman: His Town and Industrial Chicago” by Dr. Ann Keating, a member of the history faculty at North Central College.

??1:30 p.m. — “Union Stockyards: 150 Years of Spectacle and Innovation” by Dr. Dominic Pacyga, professor of history at Columbia College Chicago and author or co-author of five books on Chicago-related topics.

Among other educational programs scheduled are, for April 28:

??9 a.m. — “The Threat of Counterfeit Coins from China” by Larry Briggs, president of SEGS, a third-party grading service.

??10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Numismatic Editors Forum and Panel Discussion featuring Coin World Editor-at-Large Steve Roach, past Coin World Editor Beth Deisher, Numismatic News Editor David Harper, and E-Sylum Editor Wayne Homren.

??1:30 p.m., Homren and Len Augsberger will discuss how to use the Newman Numismatic Portal for research.

??2:30 p.m., Roach will examine the top trends that are shaping the coin hobby today.

Scheduled activities for Young Numismatists include a Treasure Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m., with registration at noon; and the Boy Scout Merit Badge Clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Collectors seeking information on specialty areas in which they collect (and others they may want to) can take advantage of many club meetings.

These gatherings include, on April 28:

??9 a.m. — Women in Numismatics.

On April 29:

??9 a.m. — Liberty Seated Collectors Club.

??11 a.m. — Central States Numismatic Society general membership.

??1 p.m. — International Organization of Wooden Money Collectors.

On April 30:

??1 p.m. — Chicago Coin Club.

??4 p.m. — International Primitive Money Society, collector James Zylstra will discuss primitive money and his service from 1974 to 1978 as a missionary in Nigeria.

Additional details on the convention can be found online at www.centralsstates.info.