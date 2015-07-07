Central States Numismatic Society issues tokens with coin designs

The Standing Liberty quarter dollar design is featured on a silver-plated advertising token from the Central States Numismatic Society.

A copper advertising token for the 2015 Central States Numismatic Society convention shows the Flowing Hair cent coin design.

The Central States Numismatic Society has issued collectible, commemorative advertising tokens to announce its 2016 show in Schaumburg, Ill.

The copper and silver-plated tokens each bear an obverse taken from a classic American coin design.

The copper token mimics a 1793 Flowing Hair cent obverse and the silver-plated token depicts the 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar obverse.

The reverse of each token bears information about the 2016 convention, which is scheduled from April 22 to 25, 2016.

Each piece is the size of an American quarter dollar (24.3 millimeters in diameter) and both versions have mintage limits of 1,000 pieces.

Each token is available for $3, postpaid, with a quantity discount of 10 tokens for $25, also postpaid.

To order, send checks payable to CSNS, addressed to Kevin Foley, CSNS convention chairman, 131 W. Layton Ave., Suite 212, Milwaukee, WI 53207.

To learn more about the show, visit the organization's website.

