Central States Numismatic Society schedules speakers, courses

The Central States Numismatic Society’s 76th Anniversary Convention, scheduled for April 22 to 25, will include a suite of educational seminars and discussions.

The show is scheduled to be held at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, located at 1551 North Thoreau Dr., roughly 10 miles from O’Hare Airport, adjacent to the I-90 freeway.

Educational programs begin on April 22 with a presentation from Kathy McFadden at 8 a.m.

McFadden, Executive Director of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets, will provide an overview and update about legislative and regulatory Issues affecting dealers.

From 2 to 4 p.m. April 22, the American Numismatic Association’s Chief Judge, Col. Joseph Boling, will present the first of two identical sessions for the exhibit judges familiarization and certification program. In order to accommodate more convention attendees, a second session is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. April 23.

In addition to the classroom activities, seminar participants will review and judge the actual exhibits in the educational exhibit area and compare their scores with those of the official judges. Those who successfully complete the course will become ANA certified exhibit judges. Contact Boling for additional details at joeboling@aol.com.

Programs continue at 9 a.m. April 23, with a membership meeting of Women in Numismatics. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Robert Higgins, CEO of the Argent Group, will lead a numismatics and hard assets investment symposium.

The Fellowship of Christian Numismatists is scheduled to meet at 7:30 a.m. on April 24.

The first installment of the multi-session Civil War educational forum is slated for 10 a.m, with Abraham Lincoln interpreter Dennis Boggs presenting “Meet Mr. Lincoln.”

Boggs will be followed at 11:30 a.m. by Robert I. Girardi, who plans to discuss “Illinois in the Civil War.” The forum will continue at 1 p.m. with Ted Karamanski presenting “Chicago in the Civil War.”

The Battlefield Balladeers are due to perform music and songs from the Civil War era at 2:30 p.m., with the final session featuring Lawrence Schuffman's presentation, “Confederate Commerce Raiders and the Post War Geneva Awards.”

Beginning at 8 a.m. April 25, accountant Gary Knaus is scheduled to discuss “Operation Choke Point and the Top Ten Reasons to Have an Anti-Money Laundering Program.”

The Civil War Educational Forum will reconvene at 10 a.m. to hear Daniel Weinberg, proprietor of the Abraham Lincoln Book Store, explore “Current Lincoln Literature.”

Weinberg will be followed at 11:30 a.m. by Robert I. Girardi’s talk about “The Murder of General 'Bull' Nelson.”

The forum will conclude at 1 p.m. with Dennis Boggs and “1865 – Peace at Last.”

CSNS legal counsel Steven Bieda is slated to discuss “My Other Life: Being a Michigan State Senator – Challenges and Satisfactions,” at noon on April 25, which is to be followed by a membership meeting of the Chicago Coin Club at 1 p.m.

A Scout Merit Badge Clinic is also scheduled April 25, from noon to 3 p.m.

In addition to the various educational programs, the CSNS convention includes an extensive educational exhibit area. Jack Huggins, CSNS chief judge, is Educational Exhibit Chairman this year.

“This really is a centerpiece of our extensive educational efforts,” Huggins said, in a press release. “I’m excited and looking forward to beginning my expanded service to CSNS as Educational Exhibit Chairman and especially to working with our loyal cadre of exhibitors.”

For information about exhibits, email Huggins.

In addition to the educational component, the 300-booth bourse is scheduled to be conducted for four days, beginning with a professional preview event from 1 to 6 p.m. April 22.

Preview and “early bird” access, which includes earlier floor hours on April 23 to 25, is available for a $100 registration fee.

Free public hours are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25.

Convention organizers have added 18 booths to this year’s event.

Rooms for the convention are available at a special rate of $153 at the Schaumburg Renaissance headquarters hotel. Guests should call 847-303-4100 and mention rate code “CENCENA”.

If difficulties are encountered in booking, email convention chairman Kevin Foley.

Full details about the convention are available at the Central States website.