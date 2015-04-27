What happened at the 2015 CSNS show over the weekend?

An 1880 Coiled Hair gold $4 Stella pattern graded Proof 67 — the second finest of around 10 known — sold for $1,821,250 at Heritage Auctions’ April 23 sale. Images courtesy Heritage Auctions.

1. CSNS recap

Here's what happened at the Central States Numismatic Society show over the weekend in Schaumburg, Ill.:

2. Editorial changes

Coin World editor-in-chief Steve Roach is stepping into an editor-at-large position, with senior editor William T. Gibbs appointed to the new position of managing editor. Both changes are effective May 1.

Read more about the changes.

3. Langbord case

Roach: "The story of the 1933 double eagles continues to be written, although currently the authors are judges and attorneys as the case weaves its way through the U.S. court system."

4. Imagine that

"It makes no sense that this very common Series 1969 $1 Federal Reserve note with multiple folds and tears would bear an estimated selling price of 3,500 Swiss francs ($3,640 in U.S. funds), until one looks at its back."

