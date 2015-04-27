What happened at the 2015 CSNS show over the weekend?
- Published: Apr 27, 2015, 5 AM
1. CSNS recap
Here's what happened at the Central States Numismatic Society show over the weekend in Schaumburg, Ill.:
- Heritage's Platinum Night: Unique 1794 Flowing Hair half dollar realizes $705,000
- Heritage's Platinum Night: 1880 Coiled Hair gold Stella leads CSNS auction
- Watch a 1797 Draped Bust half dollar top $400,000 at Heritage's Platinum Night auction
- Tweets from the CSNS Show: We keep you up to date on the happenings around the Central States convention
- CSNS Platinum Night: Heritage auctioneer Mike Saddler previews a few highlights [VIDEO]
2. Editorial changes
Coin World editor-in-chief Steve Roach is stepping into an editor-at-large position, with senior editor William T. Gibbs appointed to the new position of managing editor. Both changes are effective May 1.
3. Langbord case
Roach: "The story of the 1933 double eagles continues to be written, although currently the authors are judges and attorneys as the case weaves its way through the U.S. court system."
4. Imagine that
"It makes no sense that this very common Series 1969 $1 Federal Reserve note with multiple folds and tears would bear an estimated selling price of 3,500 Swiss francs ($3,640 in U.S. funds), until one looks at its back."
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 10:04 a.m. Monday:
6. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Big ruling in Langbord 1933 double eagle case, 1884-CC Morgan dollar in GSA holder graded: Week's Most Read
7. Something social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction