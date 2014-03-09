Central States and Hillside Coin Club numismatic seminar set

The Central States Numismatic Society and Hillside Coin Club will co-host a numismatic seminar on May 3, 2014, at the Hillside Best Western Plus hotel in Hillside, Ill. The hosts are encouraging all collectors in the region to attend the seminar.

Featured speakers will be Cindy Wibker from Florida, whose topic will be collecting exonumia; Bill Fivaz from Georgia, who will show how to grade Indian Head 5-cent coins (Buffalo nickels) and Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) dimes; Norm Bowers from St. Louis, who will show and discuss Civil War tokens; and Peter Huntoon of Boulder City, Nev., who will illustrate and discuss Illinois national bank notes.

The cost for attendance is $10 for Central States Numismatic Society members and $20 for nonmembers. A continental breakfast and lunch are included in the cost of the seminar. The breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and the seminar will conclude by 4 p.m.

Make out your check to CSNS and mail it to: Ray Lockwood, Education Director, 2075 E. Bocock Road, Marion, IN 46952. Call Lockwood at 765-664-6520 or email him at sunrayofmarion@aol.com.