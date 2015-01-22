Get certified to judge coin exhibits, at April CSNS show

Press release from the Central States Numismatic Society

The Central States Numismatic Society’s 76th anniversary convention April 22 to 25 will feature an Educational Exhibit Judges Certification Program conducted by the American Numismatic Association’s Chief Judge, Joe Boling.

Well known as a numismatic researcher and author, Col. Boling has served for many years as the ANA’s chief judge. He periodically conducts seminars at major numismatic conventions enabling program participants to become ANA certified as exhibit judges. The CSNS convention will be held at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, located at 1551 North Thoreau Drive, roughly 10 miles to the northwest of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, adjacent to the I-90 freeway.

The program will feature two identical sessions, the first from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22 and the second from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 23.

In addition to the classroom preparation, participants will engage in judging of the actual exhibits in the CSNS educational exhibit area so that they can compare their results with those of the official judges. Participation in only one of the classroom sessions is required, with two being offered in order to accommodate the schedules of as many potential students as possible.

Convention Chairman Kevin Foley said of the seminar, “Colonel Boling has dedicated countless hours of his life to upgrading the quality of exhibit judging at numismatic shows both large and small for many years. Participating is an ideal way for educational exhibitors to enhance the quality and competitiveness of their own exhibiting efforts by becoming more aware of exactly what judges should really be looking for in a high quality exhibit.”

While advance registration is not required, convention attendees are encouraged to contact Col. Boling in advance to let him know which of the two sessions they’d prefer to participate in.

Bourse dates for the CSNS convention will be April 22 to 25, with the Early Bird day on April 22 requiring a $100 registration fee for advance access to the bourse area ahead of the general public.

The complimentary admission public hours will be April 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25. There will be no Sunday bourse hours.

Convention attendees should call the Schaumburg Renaissance at 847-303-4100 and mention rate code “CENCENA” to obtain the event’s discounted $153 rate, which includes complimentary guest parking. Patricia Foley serves as Bourse Chairman for the 300 booth event. Dealers interested in having a booth should email her.

