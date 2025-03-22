Central States annual convention drawing near

The Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes will display rare Nebraska money, including this Sept. 5, 1903, First National Bank of Minden $100 note, at the 2025 CSNS convention.

Collector exhibits return, two Midwest museums will have displays, and a limited number of free 2015 America the Beautiful, Nebraska quarter dollars featuring what is now named the Homestead National Historical Park, ANACS-encapsulated with special insert labels, will be featured attractions at the Central States Numismatic Society convention. The show will be in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois, April 24 through 26.

The Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes will display four cases of rare Nebraska money as part of the CSNS multi-year program progressively honoring all 13 states that comprise the organization’s geographical area.

“The display will have examples from the museum’s collection of Large Size and Small Size notes including a cut sheet of four ($10, $10, $10, and $20) notes from the First National Bank of Wood River. There also will be the museum’s Number 1 Red Seal $5 note from the First National Bank of Clarks,” explained Museum Curator George Cuhaj.

The Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska, will have an informative display with photographs of rare money in the historic collection housed at the museum.

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“Visitors can learn about Omaha’s Byron Reed Collection, a varied set of coins and paper currency from a 19th century businessman and pioneer,” said Kristen Rowley, the museum’s Collection Manager.

After a two-year hiatus, collectors’ exhibits will return to the CSNS convention.

“We are especially looking for exhibits with a Nebraska theme this year,” explained Jack Huggins, CSNS Secretary/Treasurer and 2025 Exhibits Chairman. “So far, we have collectors who will have exhibits on Obsolete Currency of Nebraska; Nebraska Centennial Medal Process Set; Types of Nebraska Centennial Medals; and Hometown Currency — National Bank Notes from Wahoo, Nebraska.”

Convention attendees also have a chance to receive a complimentary Nebraska-themed quarter dollar. “While supplies last, we’ll be giving away to each visitor at the convention a mint condition 2015 Homestead National Monument of America quarter-dollar issued as part of the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program. Donated by Littleton Coin Company, each coin commemorating the Beatrice, Nebraska, landmark has been certified by ANACS with a distinctive special CSNS insert label in the holder,” the society’s president, Mitch Ernst, said.

CSNS convention attendees will also have the opportunity to have counterfeit coins they unwittingly purchased marked with the conspicuous, incused word COPY.

“This will make the fakes legal to own in compliance with the Hobby Protection Act. As a public service, the non-profit Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation will properly mark COPY on up to three counterfeit coins per owner free of charge at the ACEF bourse table #A9,” said ACEF Executive Director Beth Deisher.

A young numismatist’s scavenger hunt will be held Saturday, April 26, between 10 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

“Each child gets a ‘goodie bag’ with some nice numismatic items in it,” said CSNS Convention Manager Cindy Wibker. “Admission to the show is free each day for attendees ages 17 and under, $15 for adults. Beginning at noon on Saturday everyone gets in free, so parents can bring the kids, and the entire family gets in free for the final hours.”

The 2025 CSNS convention will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

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