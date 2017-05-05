The Central States Numismatic Society operates in a 13-state Midwestern region but membership is open to residents of all states and foreign countries.

The Central States Numismatic Society 78th Anniversary Convention is in the record books.

Kevin Foley, convention general chairman, said the April 26 to 29 show attracted 282 dealers with booths, and 13 clubs or societies with booths, for a total of 889 registered individual booth holders. In addition, the show had 146 early bird badge holders, and the number of unique public attendees totaled 2,996, only counted once.

’Numismatic Bookie’ tackles how an 1804 dollar appeared in a Budapest book before any were struck: Inside Coin World: This week, we find an 1804 dollar in a book two years before any of the coins were struck, a reader questions

Early bird badges allow access to the bourse during the professional preview on the opening day of the show and one hour before the public daily entrance all other days.

A fee of $125 is charged for an early bird badge.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Success or failure for a dealer is determined by not only the extent of public attendance, but whether the inventory the dealer offers matches what the attending public is seeking.

Some dealers for the 2017 show reported the convention was one of the best they’ve experienced in recent months, while others said they were finding it difficult to cover expenses.

Overall mood positive

The overall mood of the show appeared to be positive, though.

Some feedback was presented to show organizers from attendees who stated that they would have liked to have seen more dealers offering ancient coins.

Dealers at the convention said they experienced demand for modern silver and gold bullion coins, Bust half dollars and early U.S. dollars, early large cents, and Coronet gold $10 eagles and $20 double eagles.

One dealer in large cents, noted for having mostly raw coins in his display cases, also provided a full case offering certified coins from other denominations and U.S. series to satisfy customers.

Heritage Auctions reported prices realized totaling more than $22.8 million for United States coin sessions, more than $8.7 million for U.S. paper money and just over $1 million for world notes.

The top lot was the $517,000 realized for a Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 66 Cameo 1866 Coronet double eagle with a gold Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that was donated consignment to benefit the building fund of the GracePoint Church in Valparaiso, Ind.

Georgia collector Mack Martin captured the Ruhama and Leon Hendrickson Best in Show Award for numismatic exhibit during the April 26 to 29 convention.

Pennsylvania collector Thomas J. Uram took home the Jerry Lebo Peoples Choice Award.

The CSNS 79th Anniversary Convention is set for April 25 to 28, 2018, at the All Events area at Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center in Schaumburg, Ill.

For more information, visit the Central States Info page.