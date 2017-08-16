Auction house sells cache of York County commems
- Published: Aug 16, 2017, 5 AM
News release from Centennial Auctions, concerning its July 17 auction where five Uncirculated 1936 York County, Maine, Tercentenary half dollars, purchased by their original owner at the time of their initial release, were offered, none graded or encapsulated by a third-party grading service:
Centennial Auctions, North Conway, New Hampshire, sold a group of five original Uncirculated 1936 York County Commemorative 50¢ coins for $17,825 at a recent auction in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Centennial had sold the family coin collection a year ago, and these additional coins were recently found hidden away in the back of a dresser drawer. No one knew they were there. The items had been purchased over 80 years ago, and their whereabouts remained a mystery until this spring. Housed in a York National Bank, Saco, Maine, folder with the historical description, they were recently rediscovered when the home was being cleaned.
The family was not sure if they were worth anything. Bidding began at $8,000 at the auction, after numerous interested parties made absentee bids. Lead auctioneer Steve Schofield stated “I knew that the coins were exceptional, but never expected this kind of result. It shows the power of an auction. The family is still amazed at the price.” Each coin was superbly toned and quite beautiful. Most attendees at the sale were wowed by the look of the group.
For additional information contact Centennial Auctions, North Conway, NH at 603-356-5765, info@centennialauctions.com or http://www.centennialauctions.com/.
