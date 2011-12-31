Dime, 5c demand on rebound during FY2011

While circulation demand for Jefferson 5-cent coins and Roosevelt dimes rebounded in federal Fiscal Year 2011, moving closer to FY2006 to FY2008 levels, demand for Presidential dollar coins remained flat.

According to a monthly coin demand analysis prepared for the U.S. Mint and posted online at www.governmentattic.org, the coin demand prognosis for the U.S. coin denominations that circulate is expected to remain relatively constant through FY2015, close to the FY2011 figures.

The four U.S. coin denominations now struck for circulation are the cent, 5-cent coin, dime and quarter dollar. Kennedy half dollars, Presidential dollars and Native American dollars are struck in circulation quality, but released as numismatic products rather than being placed into circulation (half dollars and Sacagawea/Native American dollars since 2002, Presidential dollars starting in 2012).

In addition to the increases in demand for the 5-cent coin and dime, and flat demand for Presidential dollars, demand for cents shows minor up and down trends, while demand for quarter dollars is exhibiting neither any signs of decline nor strong growth, according to the U.S. Mint analysis.

The figures could change depending on the health of the U.S. economy, according to the analysis.

The federal fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and runs through the Sept. 30 of the following calendar year.

The coin demand analysis was prepared by a Mint contractor, Arduin, Laffer & Moore Econometrics, headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla.

The complete 114-page report can be accessed at http://www.governmentattic.org/5docs/MintCoinDemandAnalyses_2011.pdf. ¦

U.S. Coin Demand Projections (FY2011 through FY2015)

 

Cent

5-cent

Dime

Quarter dollar

Dollar

Total

FY2011

4,340,000,000

840,000,000

1,250,000,000

950,000,000

140,000,000

7,520,000,000

FY2012

4,530,000,000

900,000,000

1,300,000,000

1,000,000,000

140,000,000

7,870,000,000

FY2013

4,510,000,000

960,000,000

1,400,000,000

1,100,000,000

140,000,000

8,110,000,000

FY2014

4,480,000,000

1,000,000,000

1,500,000,000

1,200,000,000

140,000,000

8,320,000,000

FY2015

4,460,000,000

1,080,000,000

1,800,000,000

1,300,000,000

140,000,000

8,780,000,000

Total

22,320,000,000

4,780,000,000

7,250,000,000

5,550,000,000

700,000,000

40,600,000,000

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