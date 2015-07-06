The following is a release from ICTA:

ANNAPOLIS, MD — One of the giants in the dealer and collector community, Diane Piret truly did make a difference! She left her mark on every aspect of ICTA, whose team of executive director Eloise Ullman and industry affairs director Diane Piret worked tirelessly to improve the lives of every dealer and collector for over two decades.

Diane worked vigorously for ICTA members and nonmembers alike — the entire community benefited from her success in the areas of congressional/state legislation and regulatory issues (sales-tax exemptions), IRS, TSA, IRA, USA PATRIOT Act, CRTC, FTC, FAA, and cash and broker reporting, to name a few of her undertakings.

Diane was like a dog with a bone — she would sink her teeth into an issue and wouldn’t let go. Her favorite saying was “Well, at least we got half a loaf.” She took great pride in giving back to her coin-dealer profession and to ICTA.

Diane had many passions: coins, legislation, family (human and animal), her church, and New Orleans and all that goes with it. A true testament to Diane is how many people called her a friend for over 20, 30, 40, and even 50 years!

Diane fought hard in life as well as in sickness. In January 2014 she was told that she had possibly three to six months to live. She beat those odds and lived another year! Diane was a very private person and didn’t want anyone to know how sick she was. She said, “If they know I am sick they won’t call and ask me questions.” It was a shock to many when she passed away. She touched the lives of countless people.

Many did not get an opportunity to say their final goodbyes to her. On Thursday, August 13, ICTA is hosting a “Celebration of Diane Piret’s Life” cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception for the dealer and collector community. The event will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. in room 44 at the Chicago ANA World’s Fair of Money, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois. Please RSVP to rsvp@ictaonline.org by August 1, 2015.

ICTA is establishing a scholarship fund in Diane’s name to enable a Young Numismatist to attend an ANA Summer Seminar. Contributions may be made in honor of Diane to the scholarship fund or to the ICTA StateNet® legislative monitoring system, which allows ICTA staff and volunteer monitors to track legislation in Congress and all 50 states in real time. Also, ICTA would like to collect favorite Diane stories — if you have one and would like to share, please email kathy.mcfadden@ictaonline.org.