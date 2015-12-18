Celebrate 10 years of the Fairbanks Coin Club

The Fairbanks Coin Club celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. To honor the occasion, the club has created this 19mm token, which is made of 1/10 ounce of .999 silver.

Press release from the Fairbanks Coin Club of Alaska:

The Fairbanks Coin Club achieved its 10th anniversary and has commemorated the event on the club's 2016 token. Club members receive the token as a benefit of being a member, and the token is stamped with their membership number.

The token is 19mm in diameter and contains 1/10 ounce of .999 silver. They were made by Dick Hanscom, using his antique screw press. He first made tokens for the Fairbanks Coin Club in 2007, again in 2010, and every year since 2012. They are provided to the club at no charge.

Examples of the 2016 Fairbanks Coin Club token are available for $5 each, plus self-addressed stamped envelope, sent to Alaska Rare Coins, P.O Box 72832, Fairbanks, AK 99707.