CCG’s Mark Salzberg plans retirement at end of June

At the end of June, Mark Salzberg is closing out a nearly 40-year career with Certified Collectibles Group.

Professional numismatist Mark Salzberg has announced he plans to retire at the end of June following a nearly 40-year career with Certified Collectibles Group (CCG).

Salzberg entered the collectibles industry in 1980 as a coin dealer, and eight years later, joined Numismatic Guaranty Corp., now known as Numismatic Guaranty Co., as a grading finalizer.

Ten years later, Salzberg was elevated to NGC’s chief executive officer. Following that, he joined Steven Eichenbaum in founding CCG, of which Eichenbaum is CEO. CCG now comprises eight certification companies serving collectors of coins, paper money, comic books, magazines, concert posters, trading cards, sports cards, stamps and other collectibles (https://www.collectiblesgroup.com/).

Combined, the eight companies have certified more than 80 million collectibles, according to CCG.

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“When I became a collector 40 years ago — before third-party grading — the market was fraught with risks and uncertainty,” Salzberg said.

"Most collectors and dealers didn’t know how to grade collectibles or identify counterfeits. A small number of experts possessed all of the knowledge. Today, anyone can buy a collectible certified by a CCG company and have total confidence that it is genuine and accurately graded. This has enabled collectibles to develop into an asset class, bought and sold in a robust global, online and even sight-unseen market.”

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