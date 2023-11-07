CCAC wants Mint to use original designs for coin and medal

The CCAC prefers the 2024 Flowing Hair gold dollar and silver medal bear the original 1794 silver dollar designs without modification.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Nov. 28 recommends the original 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar designs be used in production of a proposed 2024 1-ounce gold coin and 1-ounce silver medal.

The U.S. Mint had proposed that the original designs be used in its American Liberty program for the 2024 gold dollar and, sans the coin inscriptions, the 2025 silver medal.

The CCAC during its Oct. 24 and 25 meeting balked at considering the original 1794 designs for the American Liberty series, because the advisory panel considered the American Liberty series usage to be “inappropriate,” as that series was intended to be innovative.

The Mint scrapped its plans to use the original 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar designs in the American Liberty series and redirected them for reuse in a contemplated annual series offering classic U.S. coin designs.

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Retry

The CCAC’s recommendation is opposite the recommendations of the other coinage design review panel. At its Nov. 19 meeting, the Commission of Fine Arts recommended the 1794 coin’s designs be modified from the originals reviewed at the CFA’s October meeting. The CFA recommended revisions that include centering the date on the obverse and equally spacing the lettering .

Whatever other design details are settled upon, the 2024 Flowing Hair 1-ounce .9999 fine gold dollar will measure 1.1 inches in diameter, with the original 1794 silver dollar edge inscriptions incused on its edge. The 1-ounce .999 silver medal will bear a plain edge and measure 1.6 inches in diameter.

The CCAC’s longest tenured member, Donald Scarinci, stated that, if the Mint was moving ahead to resurrect classic U.S. coin designs for future numismatic products, the bureau should stick to the original designs without making any modern technological improvements or enhancements.

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