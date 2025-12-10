CCAC views design proposals for Chisholm medal

Images illustrated were recommended Nov. 18 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to the Treasury secretary for the Shirley Chisholm congressional gold medal.

Proposed obverse and reverse designs for the Shirley Chisholm congressional gold medal were considered and recommended Nov. 18 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The medal was authorized under provisions of Public Law 118-150, signed into enactment Dec. 12, 2024, by President Joe Biden.

The medal was posthumously authorized to honor Chisholm “in recognition of her activism, independence, and groundbreaking achievements in politics; her election as the first African American woman in Congress; and her campaign to be the first African American to gain the nomination of a major political party for president of the United States.”

In 1969, Chisholm began her service in the 91st Congress, representing Brooklyn’s 12th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. “Fighting Shirley,” as she was called, introduced more than 50 pieces of legislation; promoted the employment of women in Congress; and was vocal in her support of civil rights, women’s rights, and the poor, while fervently opposing the Vietnam War.

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The 11-member CCAC panel considered nine proposed obverse and six proposed reverse designs.

The proposed obverse design recommended by the CCAC features a portrait of Chisholm with her signature charming smile and bright personality. The dress’s geometric and floral-like pattern is a nod to Chisholm’s sense of style. Her earring, shaped like a lotus flower, symbolizes strength, resilience, and rebirth.

The proposed reverse design receiving CCAC approval captures Chisholm in motion, carrying a metal folding chair under her arm, surrounded by one of her best-known quotes, “IF THEY DON’T GIVE YOU A SEAT AT THE TABLE, BRING A FOLDING CHAIR.”

The enabling act permits the Treasury secretary to direct the United States Mint to design and strike 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicate medals of the gold medal for retail sale by the bureau.

The 1.5 inch versions are retailed for $20 each and composed of 95% copper and 5% zinc.

The 3-inch medals retail for $160 each and are composed of 90% copper and 10% zinc.

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