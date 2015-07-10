CCAC to review new Nancy Reagan gold $10 reverse designs August 11

This design, favored by former First Lady Nancy Reagan, was recommended June 17 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for the obverse of the 2016-W Nancy Reagan First Spouse $10 gold coins.

Members of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee are scheduled to meet by teleconference at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Aug. 10 to review new and/or modified proposed designs for the reverse of the 2016 Nancy Reagan First Spouse $10 gold Proof and Uncirculated coins.

The CCAC reviewed proposed obverse and reverse designs for the Reagan coins on June 17. While fully supporting Mrs. Reagan obverse design preference, the CCAC recommended modifications to some of the proposed reverses, suggesting U.S. Mint artists go back to the drawing board.

Coin World's earlier coverage of the CCAC's June 17 review can be found here. Coverage of the Commission of Fine Arts' June 18 consideration of the same designs for the Nancy Reagan coins can be found here. The CFA backed the obverse Reagan preferred but also wanted to see some new designs.

Lateefah Simms, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, said July 10 that proposed Reagan reverse designs are still being worked on and will likely not be ready to present to the CCAC until the week before the Aug. 10 teleconference.

Details on the teleconference, for members of the public to dial in to listen to the session, are forthcoming.

More from CoinWorld.com:

U.S. standard .900 silver alloy in coins may change under legislation

U.S. Mint temporarily suspends sales July 7 of American Eagle silver bullion coins

Mint releases technical details for 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin

Government seeks 1933 gold double eagle rehearing involving coins from 'the family of a thief'

U.S. Mint reports 2015 Truman Coin and Chronicles Set sold out within 15 minutes

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!