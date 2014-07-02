CCAC to review design themes for three congressional gold medals

Design themes for separate congressional gold medals to honor the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, the American Fighter Aces and the World War II members of the Civil Air Patrol are to be discussed July 8 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee in a public meeting to be held by teleconference.

Interested members of the public may attend the 1 p.m. meeting at United States Mint Headquarters, in the North Conference Room, on the fifth floor at 801 Ninth St. NW, in Washington, D.C.

The American Fighter Aces Congressional Gold Medal Act, Public Law 113-105, was signed into law by President Obama on May 23, 2014. An American Fighter Ace, according to the act, "is a fighter pilot who has served honorably in a United States military service and who has destroyed 5 or more confirmed enemy aircraft in aerial combat during a war or conflict in which American armed forces have participated."

Public Law 113-106, also signed into law May 23, authorizes a gold medal to honor the 80 American aircraft crewmen led by Lt. Col. James Doolittle in the April 18, 1942, bombing raids on Tokyo as members of the 17th Bombardment Group (Medium).

Public Law 113-108, signed into law May 30, authorizes a gold medal recognizing the "unpaid volunteer efforts" of the Civil Air Patrol, who used their own aircraft to provide humanitarian, combat and national services. CAP members also participated in attacks on enemy submarines off the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico coasts of the United States.