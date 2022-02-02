CCAC to review 2023 coin, medal designs

The Proof 2021-W American Liberty, High Relief 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin is the first American Liberty gold coin to represent liberty with something other than a female portrait.

Members of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee will meet by teleconference Feb. 15 to review and discuss proposed obverse and reverse designs for the Proof 2023-W American Liberty, High Relief 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin and Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal.

Proposed designs are rendered either by members of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff or outside Artistic Infusion Program artists.

The same designs are likely to be presented to the Commission of Fine Arts for review at their Feb. 17 meeting.

Designs given final approval by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be sculpted by Mint engraving staff, regardless of who rendered the original design sketch.

The same designs approved for the 30.61-millimeter $100 gold coin will be adapted for the silver medal, sans coin inscriptions.

The silver medals are struck with a Proof finish on 1-ounce .999 fine silver blanks of the same 40.6 millimeter diameter that are used to strike American Eagle silver coins.

The medals exhibit a smooth, plain edge.

The U.S. Mint has not yet disclosed which Mint will strike the 2023 silver medal.

The U.S. Mint introduced the American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold product option in 2015, followed by limited-edition releases of coins in the program in 2017, 2019 and 2021. A tenth-ounce, $10 version of the 2017 coin was released in 2018. Silver medal versions were released in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

