CCAC to review 2019 quarters, OSS medal designs

The CCAC will review modified versions of its recommended designs for the OSS congressional gold medal. The panel recommended a frogman be substituted for the parachutist on the reverse, which also features a quotation from OSS commander Maj. Gen. William J. Donovan.

Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee members will meet Sept. 19 to review and discuss candidate designs for the 2019 America the Beautiful Quarters Program, review and discuss new and revised candidate designs for the Office of Strategic Services congressional gold medal, and review and approve annual reports.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m. ET and continue until 3 p.m., and will be held in the Second Floor Conference Room, United States Mint, 801 Ninth Street NW, Washington, D.C. The meeting will be open to the public.

How can collectors determine a coin’s value when price guides assign it different values? Also in this week’s print issue, we learn of the first report of a 2017 doubled die variety, found on a Lincoln cent.

The 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars will commemorate Lowell National Historical Park in Massachusetts, American Memorial Park in the Northern Mariana Islands, War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park in Texas, and the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in Idaho.

The CCAC’s review of the Office of Strategic Services congressional gold medal will be the second for the federal panel.

As Coin World reported previously, the CCAC and the OSS Society could not agree on which of the designs would work during the CCAC’s June 21 meeting. The society had previously voiced objections to the obverse design of the medal recommended by a second design review panel, the Commission of Fine Arts, in its June session. The CFA choice showed six OSS operatives at work, a composition that the society called “a little dull.”

The CCAC members, after a series of votes, opted for a more abstract design than selected by the CFA. Their preferred obverse shows a man and woman in shadowed profile “to evoke the clandestine missions of those behind enemy lines” against a globe. A parachutist is also shown against the globe.

For the reverse, the committee voted for a design showing a quote from OSS leader Maj. Gen. William J. Donovan. His quotation, from his farewell address, says: “Only by decisions of national policy based upon accurate information do we have a chance of a peace that will endure.”

But instead retaining the parachutists in that design, the panel urged the Mint to place an OSS frogman on the reverse. The OSS frogmen are said to be the inspiration for Navy Seals.

The designs to be reviewed by the CCAC are expected to show the requested refinements.