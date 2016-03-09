CCAC to review 2017 Boys Town commem designs

Father Edward J. Flanagan is the founder and visionary for what's known today as Boys Town, established Dec. 12, 1917, in Omaha, Neb. The CCAC panel will consider proposed designs on March 15 for the 2017 Boys Town Centennial Commemorative Coin Program.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet March 15 in Washington, D.C., to review proposed designs for the 2017 Boys Town Centennial Commemorative Coin Program, 2017 Proof American Eagle platinum coin, and discussion of themes for a proposed series of bronze national medals to accompany the 2018 World War I Commemorative Coin Program.

Also to be reviewed and discussed are candidate designs for the 2017 American Liberty High Relief gold coin and silver medal.

The 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time CCAC meeting reflects the first time the CCAC will review proposed designs for the 2017 Boys Town commemoratives. The panel initially discussed design themes Oct. 7 on the first day of a two-day meeting.

The March 15 meeting will be held in Conference Room A of U.S. Mint headquarters at 801 Ninth St. NW in Washington. The meeting is open to the public.

The Commission of Fine Arts is to consider the same proposed designs at their March 17 meeting.

The Boys Town Centennial coin legislation calls for the production and release combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions of no more than 50,000 gold $5 coins, 350,000 silver dollars and 300,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The Proof 2017 American Eagle platinum coin will be issued during the 20th anniversary for the series first introduced in 1997. While the obverse has remained the same on the bullion and Proof versions with John Mercanti's Statue of Liberty portrait, the reverse design for only the Proof coin has changed annually beginning in 1998. The bullion reverse has remained the same with Thomas D. Rogres Sr.'s Soaring Eagle design.

The bronze national medals are to accompany the production and issuance of a silver dollar to mark the centennial anniversary of American veterans who participated in World War I. The designs for the coin are being executed through an open design competition. The competition opened Feb. 29 with prospective artists required to submit applications and supportive models. The application period runs through April 28. From the applicants, up to 20 artists will be selected to participate in the second phase during which they will be asked to submit designs for the coin.

Full details for the design competition can be found here.