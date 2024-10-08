CCAC to look at 2026 coin designs in two-day meeting

Items on the CCAC’s Oct. 15 and 16 meeting agenda include obverse designs for 2026 to 2028 American Eagle platinum $100 coins (the series’ continuing reverse is shown) and celebratory designs for a 2026 Semiquincentennial dime.

Proposed designs for numismatic products from the United States Mint for the nation’s semiquincentennial are among items to be considered by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee during a two-day public session Oct. 15 and 16.

Interested parties can attend the sessions in person at U.S. Mint headquarters at 801 9th St. NW in Washington, D.C., or via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/usmint, by clicking on the live tab for each day.

The Oct. 15 session is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time. The Oct. 16 session is slated for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

To attend either session in person, contact the Mint’s CCAC liaison Jennifer Warren via email at jennifer.warren@usmint.treas.gov no later than Oct. 8 to fill out a form for security entry into the bureau’s headquarters building.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

For the latest updates on meeting time and access information, contact the CCAC hotline by telephone at 202-354-7502.

Complete details are found in the Mint’s Sept. 30 notice in the Federal Register online at www.federalregister.gov.

According to the U.S. Mint’s Federal Register posting, the two-day meeting will encompass “review and discussion of the candidate designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial dime; review and discussion of the candidate designs for the five 2026 Semiquincentennial quarters; review and discussion of the candidate designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial half dollar; review and discussion of the candidate designs for the 2026–2028 American Eagle platinum Proof coins; possible review and discussion of candidate designs for other proposed 2026 Semiquincentennial products; and possible review and discussion of candidate designs for the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley congressional gold medal.

The Mint plans an extensive release of numismatic products in 2026 to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.