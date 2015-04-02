CCAC to discuss commem and medal themes April 6

Design concepts/themes for the 2017 Lions Club International Century of Service commemorative silver dollar and the Selma Foot Soldiers of 1965 congressional gold medal will be discussed by teleconference from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time April 6 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (866) 564-9287 (access code: 62956028).

The Lions Club International silver dollar legislation calls for the maximum production and sale combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions of 400,000 silver dollars.

The congressional gold medal to be awarded to the Selma Foot Soldiers of 1965 is in recognition of the " Foot Soldiers who participated in Bloody Sunday, Turnaround Tuesday, or the final Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March in March of 1965, which served as a catalyst for the Voting Rights Act of 1965."

Bronze duplicates of the congressional gold medal, at the discretion of the Treasury secretary, will be produced and offered for sale to the general public by the United States Mint.





More from CoinWorld.com:

San Francisco moving on from group's plan to renovate Old Mint

1792 Birch cent brings $1,175,000 at Stack's Bowers' March 26 Kendall Foundation auction in Baltimore

Inexpensive modern United States coins makes hobby affordable

Federal investigators uncover scheme to defraud U.S. Mint with counterfeit mutilated coins

Fred Weinberg makes a living off of other people's mistakes

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!