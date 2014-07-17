CCAC to discuss 2015 Ultra High Relief gold coin and silver medal
- Published: Jul 17, 2014, 10 AM
Details for a possible .9999 fine gold, Ultra High Relief 2015 coin and accompanying silver medal are to be discussed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee in a 3 p.m. Eastern Time July 22 public meeting conducted via teleconference.
Interested members of the public may attend the meeting at United States Mint headquarters. It will take place in the South Conference Room on the fifth floor at 801 Ninth St. NW, in Washington, D.C.
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct business related to the CCAC’s responsibility to advise the Secretary of the Treasury on themes and designs pertaining to U.S. coinage.
Additional details will be published and posted by Coin World as they develop.
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