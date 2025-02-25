CCAC studies design ideas for 2027, 2028 platinum coins

Proposed obverse designs for the Proof 2027 and 2028 American Eagle platinum $100 coins were recommended Feb. 18 by the CCAC.

Proposed designs for the obverses of the Proof 2027 and 2028 American Eagle platinum $100 coins — for the second and third years in the three-coin Charters of Freedom series — were recommended Feb. 18 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

A proposed obverse for the 2026-dated issue was recommended by the CCAC and the Commission of Fine Arts in separate meetings last October.

Both panels had favored the same set of linked designs for 2026 through 2028 but with some reservations on the designs proposed for 2027 and 2028.

The three-year Charters of Freedom coin series is inspired by the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

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While both panels recommended the proposed 2026 design as submitted, the proposed 2027 and 2028 designs were returned to the artist who created them to execute suggested modifications to some of the design elements.

For the accepted 2026 design, the sun’s rays emerge through storm clouds, representing the dawn of a new nation arising from the turmoil of revolution as well as the Enlightenment ideas that influenced the Declaration of Independence.

“A quill symbolizing the Declaration sweeps over the landscape, marking the nation’s founding and the power of revolutionary ideas to catalyze change,” according to the Mint’s narrative. “The additional inscription DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE appears in exergue below the main design.”

For 2027, the recommended design “shows the storm clouds receding and the sunlight growing stronger, marking the nation’s transition to self-governance. In place of the quill, a young tree has taken root, representing the U.S. Constitution as a living framework in this American landscape. Its form echoes the shape of the quill, a visual reminder that this new system of government is informed by and built upon the values and ideals set forth in the Declaration of Independence. Thirteen stars representing the thirteen colonies frame the scene. The additional inscription is U.S. CONSTITUTION.”

For 2028, the recommended design “reveals a maturing tree, its canopy offering shelter and protection — a powerful metaphor for the rights and freedoms guaranteed to citizens in the Bill of Rights. Beneath it, a child gazes forward, representing the people whose rights are safeguarded now and the protection provided to future generations. The scene is now fully illuminated by sunlight, suggesting the powerful influence of these founding documents on our nation. Thirteen stars representing the thirteen colonies encircle the design. The additional inscription is BILL OF RIGHTS.”

The common reverse that will be seen on each coin was rendered by AIP designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by Donald Everhart II, the lead sculptor-engraver on the Mint’s engraving staff who is currently retired but serves as an Artistic Innovation Program designer. It features an eagle in flight with an olive branch firmly held in its talons.

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