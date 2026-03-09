CCAC sticks with Mint coin themes

The CCAC opted to recommend these proposed designs, thematic of therapy dogs, for the 2027 Working Dog commemorative program’s gold $5 coin.

The CCAC favored the above designs for the 2027 Working Dog commemorative program’s military and law enforcement K-9s-themed copper-nickel clad half dollar.

Above designs received CCAC endorsement for the 2027 Working Dog commemorative program’s service and guide dog-themed silver dollar obverse and reverse.

Proposed obverse and reverse designs for the Proof and Uncirculated gold $5, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar coins in the legislated 2027 Working Dog commemorative coin program were considered and recommended by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Commemorative coins are authorized by laws approved by both houses of congress and the president. This 2027 commemorative coin program is authorized under provisions of the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 118-109 signed by President Joe Biden on Nov. 25, 2024.

The coins recognize the service of military and law enforcement K-9s and service animals in the private sector.

The law mandates production and release of up to 50,000 gold $5 coins; 400,000 silver dollars; and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

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By law, the purchase price of the commemorative coins will include surcharges of $35 on each $5 coin, $10 on each dollar and $5 on each half dollar. Net proceeds, after the United States Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs, are to be paid to America’s VetDogs for application to general expenses associated with the fulfillment of the mission of America’s VetDogs. Covered expenses include costs associated with personnel related to training, dog care, and consumer needs; consultants to facilitate the training of America’s VetDogs Certified Service Dog Instructors; and travel, room and board for clients served by America’s VetDogs.

Gold half eagle

Proposed designs for the gold $5 coin are thematic of therapy dogs.

The CCAC recommends an obverse design for the .900 fine gold coin illustrating the portrait of a therapy dog facing left, depicting the love and dedication of a loyal therapy dog.

The additional inscription is UNCONDITIONAL SUPPORT.

The CCAC-recommended reverse design depicts the loving bond between child and therapy dog with a heart symbol between them. The additional inscription is THERAPY DOGS.

Silver dollar

The proposed dollar designs are thematic of service dogs and guide dogs.

For the obverse, the CCAC recommended a design that, according to the U.S. Mint design narrative, “features a golden retriever guide dog in a street crosswalk, pausing to alert its visually impaired human of the raised sidewalk curb.

“The golden retriever symbolizes the essence of the ‘good dog’ — a loyal and capable companion, enabling its owner to navigate the world with confidence and embrace a richer, more independent life.”

Additional inscriptions are GUIDE DOG and LIVE WITHOUT BOUNDARIES.

The recommended reverse “depicts a labrador retriever with a veteran using a wheelchair, sharing a heartfelt moment of connection that reflects a deep bond of trust and unwavering support.

“Service animals are steadfast partners empowering disabled veterans to navigate life with dignity and renewed freedom.” The additional inscription is PUPPY WITH A PURPOSE.

Clad half dollar

The half dollar designs are intended to be thematic of military and law enforcement K-9s.

The recommended obverse depicts a German shepherd clad in a bulletproof canine vest and goggles.

The recommended reverse features an alert German short-haired pointer in the iconic pointing stance, examining a duffel bag on a tiled airport floor along with its human partner waiting behind. The dog’s working harness reads DO NOT PET and K-9 UNIT, with the additional inscription POLICE K-9 on the outer border.