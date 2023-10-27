CCAC splits with CFA on two designs for quarter dollars

A look at the recommended reverse for the 2025 American Women quarter dollar honoring Althea Gibson.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Oct. 24 differed with the Commission of Fine Arts’ Oct. 19 recommendations on proposed designs for two of the five 2025 American Women quarter dollars.

The CCAC’s recommendations differed for those designs rendered for the quarter dollars recognizing Vera Rubin and Althea Gibson, but concurred with the CFA on those designs proposed for the coins reflecting Ida B. Wells, Juliette Gordon Low and Stacey Park Milbern.

For the Rubin coin, the CCAC recommended a design depicting a profile facing righht of Rubin looking skyward, smiling as she contemplates the cosmos. Rubin is surrounded by a spiral galaxy and other celestial bodies.

For the Gibson coin, the CCAC opted for a proposed design featuring a stylized depiction of the tennis player lunging facing left with her tennis racket.

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Retry

While concurring with the CFA’s favored design for the Ida B. Wells coin, the CCAC suggested the use of the inscription, around, from a similar design, with the wording around JOURNALIST, SUFFRAGIST and CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST, as well as the addition of a necklace on the central portrait.

All of the proposed designs as well as the design selections recommended by both advisory panels will now be forwarded to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or her designate for final approval.

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