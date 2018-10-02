The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Oct. 16 will review proposed designs for silver medals honoring the branches of the U.S. armed forces, beginning with the Coast Guard and Air Force.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is scheduled to tackle an extensive agenda at its Oct. 16 meeting at U.S. Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The agenda comprises review and discussion of concepts for the 2021 and 2022 Native American dollars; design concepts for the Proof 2021 to 2025 American Eagle platinum coin series; and candidate designs for the 2020 Coast Guard and Air Force medals.

Under Provisions of the Native American $1 Coin Act, Public Law 110–82, the Native American dollars must bear on the obverse sculptor Glenna Goodacre’s Sacagawea design, as introduced on the Sacagawea dollar obverse in 2000, and be paired with “images celebrating the important contributions made by Indian tribes and individual Native Americans to the development of the United States and the history of the United States.”

Under the program, a different reverse design is used every year.

The Native American $1 Coin Program was introduced in 2009.

The dollars are not struck for circulation, only in various forms for sale at premiums as numismatic products.

Platinum American Eagles

The design theme for the series of Proof American Eagle platinum coins from 2012 through 2015 will be the five freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution:

??Freedom of religion.

??Freedom of speech.

??Freedom of the press.

??Freedom to assemble peaceably.

??Freedom to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The program will follow on the heels of the three-year program begun in 2018, dedicated to the inalienable rights listed in the Declaration of Independence: Life (2018), Liberty (2019) and the Pursuit of Happiness (2020).

Inaugurated in 1997, the Proof American Eagle platinum coin program has introduced new reverse designs annually beginning in 1998, each paired with the Statue of Liberty obverse. In a departure from that pattern, for the three-year program for 2018 through 2020, the coins will bear a common eagle reverse, while the obverse designs will differ each year.

U.S. Mint officials indicate the Proof 2021 to 2025 platinum coins will return to the former annual arrangement, employing a common obverse design with differing reverses.

Military medals

The U.S. Mint plans to use the 40.6-millimeter American Eagle planchets to strike Proof silver medals celebrating all branches of the U.S. armed forces; they would be part of the Mint’s permanent medals offerings. The medal designs will not be tied to any anniversary or specific date but will represent just the service branch honored.

