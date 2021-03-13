CCAC set to review proposed medal, coin designs
- Published: Mar 13, 2021, 11 AM
Proposed designs for the Merchant Mariners of World War II congressional gold medals and 2022 American Innovation dollars are scheduled for review March 23 and 24 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee in teleconference. The Commission of Fine Arts was set to meet March 18, possibly to review the same designs.
Congressional gold medal
The congressional gold medal, authorized under Public Law 116-125, is intended to recognize World War II-era members of the United States Merchant Marine, who “provided the link between domestic production and the fighting forces overseas, providing combat equipment, fuel, food, commodities, and raw materials to troops stationed abroad.”
After the gold medal is ceremonially presented by the congressional leadership, the U.S. Mint will offer 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicate medals to the public.
American Innovation coins
The four 2022 American Innovation dollar reverse designs will recognize inventions and innovations associated with Rhode Island, Vermont, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Each of the $1 coin reverses will be paired with the common series obverse depicting a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile. The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.
The privy mark element is derived from the reverse of the 2018 American Innovation dollar, which introduced the dollar series.
The American Innovation dollar program will offer four coins per year, one for each of the states, territories and the District of Columbia.
