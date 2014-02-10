CCAC sees designs for Kennedy gold half dollar

Feb. 11 for a possible 50th anniversary Kennedy half dollar struck by the U.S. Mint in .9999 fine gold. Members were divided on how the date should be rendered.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is considering designs today for a proposed .9999 fine gold version of the Kennedy half dollar to mark the coin’s 50th anniversary.

CCAC members were evaluating two obverse options — one showing Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts’ portrait of the late president employed on the half dollar, but with the dual anniversary dates 1964-2014 below. The second shows the same Kennedy portrait, but with the singular calendar date 2014.

Whatever obverse versions the Treasury secretary or his designee might approve would be paired with Assistant Mint Engraver Frank Gasparro’s eagle reverse introduced on the half dollar in 1964.

U.S. Mint officials have already announced the bureau will produce and release one or more multicoin Kennedy half dollar sets in different finishes in base and precious metals other than gold.

The CCAC is also reviewing 44 proposed designs, combined, for the five 2015 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, representing Homestead National Monument of America is Nebraska; Kisatchie National Forest in Louisiana; Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina; Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Delaware; and Saratoga National Historical Park in New York.