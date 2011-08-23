CCAC seeking two new members

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is seeking two new members. Submissions must be postmarked no later than Sept. 15.

One of those positions to be filled is for someone who is specially qualified by virtue of his or her education, training, or experience in numismatic curation and the other position to be filled is for someone who would represent the interests of the general public in the coinage of the United States.

Individuals wanting to be considered for appointment should submit a letter, along with a resume or curriculum vitae, detailing specific educational credentials, skills, talents and experience. Applicants must specify the position for which they would like to be considered.

Applications should be submitted to the United States Mint by fax to 202-756-6830, or mail applications to the United States Mint, 801 Ninth St. N.W., Washington, DC 20001, Attn: Andrew Fishburn.

The Mint will review all applications and forward recommendations to the secretary of the Treasury for consideration and appointment.

The CCAC was created to advise the Treasury secretary on the selection of themes and design proposals for circulating coinage, bullion coinage, congressional gold medals and other medals. The CCAC also advises the secretary with regard to the events, persons or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins, as well as mintage levels and proposed designs of commemorative coins.

The CCAC is composed of 11 members — one specially qualified in numismatic collection curation; one specially qualified in the medallic arts or sculpture; one specially qualified in American history; one specially qualified in numismatics; three individuals representing the interests of the general public; and four individuals recommended by the leadership of both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. CCAC members serve terms of four years and are special government employees, who are subject to applicable conflict of interest laws and ethics regulations.

For information about the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, visit www.ccac.gov/. ¦