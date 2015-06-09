CCAC schedules June 16 and 17 sessions for coin and medal review
- Published: Jun 9, 2015, 10 AM
The following news release was issued by the U.S. Mint on behalf of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee:
Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Meets June 16-17
The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a two-day public meeting June 16-17, 2015. Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (866) 564-9287/ Access Code: 62956028. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct business related to the CCAC’s responsibility to advise the Secretary of the Treasury on themes and designs pertaining to United States coinage.
Agenda (subject to change):
Review and discuss candidate designs for the following:
- 2015 National Park Service 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program
- Foot Soldiers of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March Congressional Gold Medal
- 65th Infantry Regiment “Borinqueneers” Congressional Gold Medal
- Nancy Reagan First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program
Who: Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC)
Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC was established to:
• Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, commemorative coins, Congressional gold medals, and national and other medals produced by the Secretary;
• Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places that the Committee recommends to be commemorated; and
• Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.
When: CCAC Meeting:
Tuesday, June 16, 2015, 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (EDT)
Wednesday, June 17, 2015, 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. (EDT)
Where:
United States Mint
Conference Room A, Second Floor
801 9th St., N.W.
Washington, DC 20220
The meeting is open to interested members of the public and news media.
